Greta Thunberg welcomed in Athens after deportation from Israel The Swedish activist was greeted by supporters after being expelled along with other campaigners attempting to deliver aid to Gaza.

We just got the news that Greta Thunberg arrived in Athens to loud cheers from pro-Palestinian demonstrators after being deported by Israel along with hundreds of activists who tried to reach Gaza by sea. The group, part of a humanitarian flotilla, accused Israeli forces of mistreatment during detention, claims the Israeli government firmly denies. Speaking at the airport, Thunberg focused on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying global institutions had failed to act. Israel described the flotilla as a political stunt benefiting Hamas, while foreign ministries across Europe confirmed the safe return of their nationals.