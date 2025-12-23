Greta Thunberg released on bail after arrest at London pro-Palestinian protest

HQ

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has been released from police custody on Tuesday after being arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest in London, police said.

Thunberg, 22, was detained under the UK's Terrorism Act after holding a placard reading: "I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide." The British government has banned Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation.

Released on bail until March

City of London Police said Thunberg was later released on bail until March. Two other people were also arrested earlier in the day on suspicion of criminal damage after red paint was thrown at a building.

Campaign group Prisoners for Palestine said the protest targeted offices used by an insurance firm it claims provides services to the UK arm of Israeli defence company Elbit Systems. The insurer did not immediately comment.

Thunberg rose to prominence as a climate activist in 2018 and has since taken part in a range of international protests. Last year, she was cleared of a public order offence in Britain linked to a separate demonstration.