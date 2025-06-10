LIVE
      Greta Thunberg deported after Gaza aid boat intercepted by Israel

      The activist was expelled following a failed attempt to breach the naval blockade, sparking renewed debate over Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

      HQ

      The latest news on Israel and Palestine. On Tuesday, Israeli authorities deported Greta Thunberg after detaining her aboard a British-flagged aid vessel bound for Gaza, which was seized by naval forces for violating the longstanding blockade.

      Greta Thunberg, among a dozen activists attempting to deliver symbolic supplies, was flown to France, while others contest deportation orders. Israel dismissed the mission as a "pro-Hamas stunt," pledging to redirect the seized aid through official channels.

      Greta Thunberg deported after Gaza aid boat intercepted by Israel
      Greta Thunberg travels to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid (June 2, 2025) // Shutterstock

      World newsIsraelPalestine


