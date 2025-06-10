Greta Thunberg deported after Gaza aid boat intercepted by Israel

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . On Tuesday, Israeli authorities deported Greta Thunberg after detaining her aboard a British-flagged aid vessel bound for Gaza, which was seized by naval forces for violating the longstanding blockade.

Greta Thunberg, among a dozen activists attempting to deliver symbolic supplies, was flown to France, while others contest deportation orders. Israel dismissed the mission as a "pro-Hamas stunt," pledging to redirect the seized aid through official channels.