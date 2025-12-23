Greta Thunberg arrested under Terrorism Act in London, campaign group says

HQ

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in London on Tuesday during a pro-Palestinian protest, according to campaign group Defend Our Juries.

The group said Thunberg was detained under the UK's Terrorism Act after holding a placard expressing support for prisoners linked to Palestine Action, an organisation banned by the British government.

City of London Police confirmed that two people were arrested for throwing red paint at a building, and later a 22-year-old woman was arrested for displaying a sign in support of a proscribed group. Police did not name Thunberg, but Defend Our Juries said she was the woman detained.

The campaign group said the protest targeted a building used by an insurance company it claims provides services to the UK arm of Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems.

Police spokesperson in statement:

"A little while later, a 22-year-old woman also attended the scene. She has been arrested for displaying an item (in this case a placard) in support of a proscribed organisation (in this case Palestine Action) contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000."