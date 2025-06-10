LIVE
      Greta Thunberg accuses Israel of "kidnapping" after Gaza-bound boat intercepted

      Climate activist claims she was forcibly taken to Israel after naval blockade defiance.

      The latest news on Israel and Palestine. Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has alleged that Israeli forces "kidnapped" her and fellow activists in international waters after their charity vessel, attempting to breach the Gaza blockade, was seized.

      Speaking at Paris' Airport following her deportation, she insisted the group broke no laws and demanded the release of remaining detainees. "I was very clear in my testimony that we were kidnapped on international waters and brought against our own will into Israel."

      Greta Thunberg accuses Israel of "kidnapping" after Gaza-bound boat intercepted
      Greta Thunberg travels to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid (June 2, 2025) // Shutterstock

