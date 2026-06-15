Greta Lee and Wagner Moura are trapped in their home in Netflix's The Last House

What would you do if you couldn't leave your house? How would you react if something was preventing you from escaping your own home and forced you to live that way not just for days or weeks or months, but for entire years? This is precisely the idea that the upcoming Netflix movie, The Last House, is looking to explore.

The flick stars both Greta Lee and Wagner Moura, and sees how the pair work to protect and ensure the future of the family all by building a functioning and sustainable life in their own home. This is on top of understanding what it is that's stopping the family, and seemingly every other person on the planet too, from leaving the confines of their home, with this being a sort of supernatural presence that takes advantage of any human it finds out in the 'wild'.

Directed by Now You See Me's Louis Leterrier, The Last House is slated to arrive on Netflix on August 7, and you can see the frightening and rather thrilling trailer below, as well as the official synopsis for the movie too.

"A family suddenly sealed inside their home must work together to survive against dwindling resources and the ominous threat keeping them trapped."