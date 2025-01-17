Greta Gerwig's Narnia breaks Netflix rules, will have a full theatrical release

Netflix's The Chronicles of Narnia is being taken very seriously over at the streamer, as for the first time, it is planning a full theatrical release of a movie, long before it makes its way to the streaming platform.

This isn't a Glass Onion case, as Puck News reports that Greta Gerwig has managed to get her Narnia movie a 4-week run at theatres, with more than 1000 IMAX screens being readied for the film's premiere in Christmas 2026.

Netflix has put movies in theatres before, but usually when this happens it is only for a very short period of time. Glass Onion had a very limited, one-week theatre run before it landed on the streamer. We'll have to see if audiences are willing to eat the cost of the theatre ticket to see the new take on Narnia that Gerwig has cooked up.