Greta Gerwig's Chronicles of Narnia movie starts shooting in July 2025

While it may have never reached the heights of The Lord of the Rings or Harry Potter, The Chronicles of Narnia certainly had a fanbase, and if studios are looking for anything nowadays, it's potential franchises with pre-existing supporters.

Greta Gerwig is set to deliver the new Chronicles of Narnia movie for Netflix, and it'll begin shooting in July. This comes via Deadline, who spoke with producer Amy Pascal in the latest episode of Behind the Lens.

"It's a very new take," Pascal said. "It's all about Rock N Roll." The Chronicles of Narnia are known for their connection to Christianity - you know, Aslan being Jesus and the like - something that might be about to change in Gerwig's interpretation.

Are you excited for more Narnia?