Greta Gerwig will direct two Chronicles of Narnia movies

Netflix is setting itself up for a big return into Narnia.

Greta Gerwig, currently one of the biggest names in the movie industry thanks to her being in the director's chair for Barbie, is set to direct two upcoming projects set in The Chronicles of Narnia universe for Netflix.

As per The New Yorker, Gerwig "has a deal with Netflix to write and direct at least two films based on C. S. Lewis's 'The Chronicles of Narnia.'"

It was also reported that she doesn't have plans for another toy-based movie. "It would have to be something that has some strange hook in me, that feels like it goes to the marrow," Gerwig said.

Netflix originally acquired the rights to The Chronicles of Narnia in 2018, and is set to reboot the franchise with multiple movies and TV shows.

