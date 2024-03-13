Greta Gerwig is in the early pre-production stages of her Chronicles of Narnia series for Netflix

HQ

Greta Gerwig's Barbie may not have been able to sweep the Oscars, but the highest-grossing movie of last year has managed to make her name even bigger than it was before. As Gerwig becomes one of the biggest directors in Hollywood, she has a few other projects lined up to keep her busy.

One of these projects is a Chronicles of Narnia series for Netflix. Like One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix is making a habit of scooping up big IPs to draw in more viewers. So far, the strategy is working and with a big name like Gerwig behind the camera, it's possible that the show could be pretty good, too.

As Deadline reports, the Narnia series is currently in pre-production, so it's possible it'll be a while before we see anything substantial on the show. Gerwig also spoke a bit about a Barbie sequel, which is something she's becoming more open to.

"I'm not dismissing it, I want to do it," she said.