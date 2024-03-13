English
news

Greta Gerwig is in the early pre-production stages of her Chronicles of Narnia series for Netflix

Work is being done on the project as the Barbie director had to fly back to London following the Oscars.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie may not have been able to sweep the Oscars, but the highest-grossing movie of last year has managed to make her name even bigger than it was before. As Gerwig becomes one of the biggest directors in Hollywood, she has a few other projects lined up to keep her busy.

One of these projects is a Chronicles of Narnia series for Netflix. Like One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix is making a habit of scooping up big IPs to draw in more viewers. So far, the strategy is working and with a big name like Gerwig behind the camera, it's possible that the show could be pretty good, too.

As Deadline reports, the Narnia series is currently in pre-production, so it's possible it'll be a while before we see anything substantial on the show. Gerwig also spoke a bit about a Barbie sequel, which is something she's becoming more open to.

"I'm not dismissing it, I want to do it," she said.

