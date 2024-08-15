Greta Gerwig has no idea what Barbie 2 looks like

HQ

Barbie was the biggest movie of last year, raking in well over a billion dollars at the box office. While 2024 might have outdone it with Inside Out 2, it's clear that there's still a big profit to be made with Barbie.

However, the first film's director isn't sure about a sequel. Speaking in a 60-minute interview on CBS, Greta Gerwig spoke a little bit about what she wants to see within the movie.

"Why can't it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play?" She asked. "I want to do that."

While the Barbie movie wasn't as outlandish as some had hoped, it did have a personality of its own when it released, with many attributing that to Gerwig. Hopefully, the same can happen again if there is to be a sequel.