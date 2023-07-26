Greta Gerwig dashes our hopes of a Barbie sequel

HQ

Greta Gerwig, the director and co-writer of Barbie, has said that she doesn't have any current plans for a sequel to the movie.

Barbie has been the biggest box office opening of the year so far, earning well over $300 million in its opening weekend. Already there are plenty of calls for a sequel, but, when speaking with the New York Times it seems Gerwig is a bit out of steam.

"At this moment, it's all I've got," she said, when asked if this was the start of a franchise. "I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."

