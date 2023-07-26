Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Barbie

Greta Gerwig dashes our hopes of a Barbie sequel

If I wasn't already at my desk, I'd need to sit down.

HQ

Greta Gerwig, the director and co-writer of Barbie, has said that she doesn't have any current plans for a sequel to the movie.

Barbie has been the biggest box office opening of the year so far, earning well over $300 million in its opening weekend. Already there are plenty of calls for a sequel, but, when speaking with the New York Times it seems Gerwig is a bit out of steam.

"At this moment, it's all I've got," she said, when asked if this was the start of a franchise. "I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."

Would you want to see a Barbie sequel?

Barbie

