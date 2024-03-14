Greta Gerwig considers a sequel to Barbie

HQ

Barbie was one of last year's biggest talking points, but apart from an Oscar statuette for best song (What Was I Made For?), the film walked away from this weekend's Oscars empty-handed. However, Greta Gerwig, who wrote and directed the film, doesn't seem to be unhappy about it and already has plans for the doll's future. Gerwig has previously said that she didn't really see herself making more films about Barbie, but now it seems that she has changed her mind on that point. This is what she said before:

"At this moment, it's all I've got. I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea, and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."

Now the director says instead:

"I'm not dismissing it, I want to do it."

