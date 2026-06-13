Gremlins won't be rebooted as long as Steven Spielberg and Chris Columbus are around

One of the very popular trends in modern Hollywood surrounds the massive slate of remakes and reboots making their arrival. A lot of major franchises have been given a second lease on life, not least including Masters of the Universe recently, which has been rebooted in a live-action format to middling effect judging by ticket sales.

With this trend in mind, if there's one franchise we shouldn't expect to be rebooted or remade in the near future, this would be Gremlins, at least according to a statement from one of the actors from the film series.

Speaking at the Indiana Comic Convention, actor Zach Galligan told the audience (as per Collider) that the fate of Gremlins is tied to Steven Spielberg and Chris Columbus, the producer and writer, respectively, for the original flick.

"Mr. Spielberg owns it, Amblin owns it, and I believe Mr. Columbus also has some kind of ownership ability. At least, he has the ability to say no to a reboot, and he has said — and is involved in Gremlins 3, which certainly solidifies this — that as long as he is alive, there won't be a Gremlins reboot, he has the right to say no."

This doesn't mean that there won't be more Gremlins in the future, as Gremlins 3 will debut in November 2027, but don't expect the reset button being pressed on the franchise any time soon, at least not while Spielberg and Columbus are around.