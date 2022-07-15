Gremlins director: Baby Yoda is a shameless copy of Gizmo

HQ

If you grew up in the 80s or just happens to love great movies, chances are that you are very well familiar with the Mogwai known as Gizmo. He became incredibly popular thanks to the major hit Gremlins from 1984.

And if the Gremlins director Joe Dante is on to something, the people creating The Mandalorian are huge fans of his classic film. Dante thinks that the beloved character Baby Yoda, Grogu, is in fact a shamelessly stolen copy of Gizmo. Speaking to San Francisco Chronicle, he says:

"I think the longevity of [the Gremlins films] is really key to this one character [Gizmo], who is essentially like a baby. Which brings me, of course, to the subject of Baby Yoda, who is completely stolen and is just out-and-out copied. Shamelessly, I would think."

There are indeed a lot of similarities in both looks, movement, behavior and voice. What do you think, is Grogu heavily inspired by Gizmo?

Thanks ComicBook.com