Gremlins are back in new commercial

It feels like all major franchises of the ever beloved 80's has made a comeback; Transformers, G.I. Joe, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, My Little Pony, Karate Kid and so on. All while movies with the old action actors from mainly the 80's like The Expendables became huge hits, one of Netflix's most popular documentaries is the series The Toys That Made Us about toy's from mainly the 80's.

But not every franchise has had another chance. Take Gremlins, for example. Despite starring in excellent movies, being very iconic, easily marketed and having a great package with a great soundtrack - these have largely stayed in the 80's, despite frequent rumours of a third movie. But now we've got signs of life from the mogwai Gizmo (still played by Howie Mandel).

If a new commercial from Mountain Dew is anything to go by, it seems like he has remained with Billy Peltzer (played by Zach Galligan) and still has to oblige to the three simple rules: do not expose the mogwai to light, especially sunlight, which will kill it; do not let it come in contact with water; and above all, never feed it after midnight!

You can check the commercial out over here. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zach Galligan says this regarding a third movie in the series:

"I swear to god, if I had a dollar for every time anybody asked me about Gremlins 3, I'd make Bill Gates look like a pauper.

They are doing a ten-part animated series called Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai for HBO Max coming out later this year. You just simply have to look at the nature of the way large entertainment corporations deal with franchises and properties over the years and decades. It's not difficult to make an educated guess that the cartoon is a way of seeding the younger generation that's not aware of it. If it is successful, if it gets like Mandalorian-big, then I think Gremlins 3 is inevitable."

Galligan also reveals his opinion on the very toxic and urgent topic of who is the cuter creature between Gizmo and Baby Yoda:

"Well, I'm going to say my buddy is cuter. He's fuzzier and, to me, fuzzy is cuter. Baby Grogu seems like he's kind of been shaved, or maybe he's hairless."