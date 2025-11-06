Gremlins 3 sets November 2027 release date

Warner Bros. is officially reviving Gremlins, and the third movie in the franchise has an official release date of the 19th of November, 2027. David Zaslav, CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery revealed the date for the film in an investors call today.

As per Variety, Gremlins 3 will see Steven Spielberg return to the franchise, albeit in an executive producer role. Home Alone and Harry Potter filmmaker Chris Columbus will be directing and producing the movie. Plot descriptions, cast details, and more aren't being disclosed as yet.

The original Gremlins released more than 40 years ago in 1984. It was followed by a sequel in 1990, and hasn't seen too much attention since despite the monstrous characters remaining popular with anyone who grew up watching their chaotic mischief. The original film is also the reason that the PG-13 rating exists in America, if you needed a bit of movie trivia on your Thursday.