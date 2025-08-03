Gremlins 3 has a script, Spielberg's approval is the final hurdle

HQ

More than 35 years have flown by since Gremlins 2: The New Batch caused chaos in theatres around the world. And while the sequel wasn't exactly a box office hit, rumours of a potential Gremlins 3 have never really gone away.

Now it seems the long-awaited sequel is closer than ever, but a certain Steven Spielberg is holding things up. Zach Galligan, who played Billy in the first two films, revealed at a convention in Manchester that Warner Bros. is sitting on a finished script for Gremlins 3 and is eager to start production. The catch? Spielberg needs to read and approve the script first, and he's apparently dragging his feet.

The moment, captured in a now-viral TikTok clip, also features Galligan explaining why the project has suddenly gained traction:

"You can thank the success of Beetlejuice 2"

So... are you ready for more Gremlin mayhem?