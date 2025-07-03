Gregg Mayles leaves Rare - The Banjo-Kazooie creator moves on after 35 Years

HQ

The cancellation of Everwild seems to have been the final straw for Banjo-Kazooie creator Gregg Mayles — a project he had been one of the driving forces behind since its announcement in 2021. And now, after more than 35 years of dedicated service, one of Rare's most influential and iconic creative minds has decided to part ways with the company.

In addition to Banjo-Kazooie, Mayles also served as the creative director for Sea of Thieves, and he's been with Rare since the late '80s, playing a key role in everything from Battletoads to the Donkey Kong Country series.

When Everwild was scrapped and the project restructured, both Mayles and fellow Rare veteran Louise O'Connor chose to walk away. It's not all that surprising, considering the direction Xbox and Microsoft have taken in recent years — colder, more corporate, with business and AI taking center stage over people and passion.

In short, it's the end of an era.

Thanks for everything, Gregg.