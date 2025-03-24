HQ

The latest news on Greenland . Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute B. Egede, has sharply condemned the upcoming visit by United States officials, including Usha Vance, labeling it as highly aggressive and indicative of growing tensions over Greenland's sovereignty.

The visit, which also includes national security adviser Mike Waltz, comes at a sensitive time for the island, with the United States' interest in Greenland's vast mineral resources and its strategic geopolitical significance, as well as its past proposals to annex the territory.

Greenlandic leaders, already wary of United States influence, have voiced concerns that such actions undermine their autonomy, while the White House insists the visit aims to attend the island's national dogsled race and celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity.