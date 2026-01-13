Greenland says it chooses Denmark over US

HQ

Greenland's prime minister has firmly rejected any suggestion that the Arctic territory could align with Washington, saying Greenland would choose Denmark over the US if forced to decide. Speaking after remarks by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Jens-Frederik Nielsen said Greenland's position must be made unmistakably clear.

"One thing must be clear to everyone," Nielsen said. "Greenland does not want to be owned by the US, Greenland does not want to be governed by the US, Greenland does not want to be part of the US." His comments on Tuesday were among the strongest public statements yet responding to renewed US interest in the territory.

Nielsen stressed that Greenland is not for sale and rejected outside pressure over its future, framing the issue as one of identity and self determination rather than geopolitics. He said Greenlanders want continuity, not a dramatic realignment driven by foreign powers. "We choose the Greenland we know today," he added, "which is a part of the Kingdom of Denmark."