Greenland ruling party eyes independence referendum amid rising tensions

Greenland might be heading toward a historic shift in its relationship with Denmark. Siumut, which is one of the parties ruling Greenland in a coalition government, has put forward a proposal for a referendum on independence, which could become a reality if they win the upcoming elections in March 2025.

Last night, the leader of Greenland's ruling party announced that, if re-elected, they would push forward with the island's independence by triggering Section 21 of the Greenland Self-Government Act. This would ignite negotiations about the future relationship with Denmark and, importantly, pave the way for an independence referendum during the next parliamentary term.

Erik Jensen, the party leader, acknowledged that President Donald Trump's controversial comments had played a role in this decision, with Siumut's spokesperson Doris Jakobsen Jensen further criticising Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen for what she called a "solo run" in Europe, suggesting the prime minister ignored Greenland's interests in response to Trump's remarks.

This move follows years of growing tensions, especially after the United States, led by President Donald Trump, voiced an interest in acquiring the island. Although Greenlanders have expressed firm opposition to joining the United States, their political leaders are now considering an accelerated path to independence.

Despite the push for independence, the process is not without its challenges, particularly when it comes to the practicalities of the new relationship, as Denmark has unveiled a $2 billion plan to strengthen Arctic defence, and the Danish government is also taking steps to address rising concerns about racism faced by Greenlanders, with a $4.9 million plan to combat discrimination.

Meanwhile, tensions surrounding global politics are impacting Denmark's position, with a new survey showing the United States is now viewed as a greater threat than North Korea or Iran. The diplomatic landscape remains tense, and the next steps for Greenland's independence journey might be influenced by these larger, global dynamics. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.