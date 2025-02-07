Greenland not for sale, but Denmark open to increased United States security cooperation

HQ

During a European Union summit in Brussels early this week, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen firmly stated that Greenland will not be sold, despite growing tensions with the United States.

However, Frederiksen acknowledged the potential for expanding security cooperation with the United States, especially in light of rising concerns over Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic. Frederiksen affirmed Denmark's commitment to working with the United States to address mutual security interests in the region.

The Prime Minister emphasized that while Greenland's sovereignty remains intact, Denmark is open to discussions on enhancing the American military presence in and around the island, including the northernmost US base, Pituffik Space Base, which plays a key role in missile defense, space surveillance, and regional deterrence.

Tensions with the United States have escalated recently, particularly after President Donald Trump suggested that Greenland should be part of the United States. So, Frederiksen's remarks appear to strike a balance between asserting Denmark's control over the island and recognizing the security concerns of both nations. For now, it remains to be seen how this geopolitical dispute will continue to unfold.