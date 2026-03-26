Greenland independence party wins seat in Danish parliament

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Greenland's pro-independence Naleraq party has won its first seat in the Danish parliament, marking a shift in the political balance at a sensitive moment for the Arctic territory.

The party, represented by Qarsoq Hoegh-Dam, secured 24.6% of the vote, up from 12.2% in 2022. The result signals growing support for a faster path to independence from Denmark.

"It is a clear signal that the status quo is not acceptable," Hoegh-Dam said (via Reuters), pledging to give Greenland a stronger voice in decisions affecting the island.

Naleraq's rise comes amid renewed international attention, including interest from Donald Trump in the resource-rich territory. The party opposes expanding military infrastructure in Greenlandic towns.

However, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has taken a more cautious approach, favouring closer ties with Denmark over a rapid break.

Despite Naleraq's gains, analysts say Greenland's overall alignment with Copenhagen remains unchanged.