Greenland holds crucial parliamentary election on March 11 amid rising tensions with the United States

Greenland is gearing up for a parliamentary election on March 11, with the island's independence from its former colonial ruler at the center of the political debate (via Reuters).

For years, Greenland has had the right to hold a referendum on independence, and many of its 40,500 eligible voters are now looking at the election as an opportunity to move towards full autonomy. Parties range from those advocating for gradual secession, like Siumut, to those pushing for immediate independence, such as Naleraq.

The stakes are high as the local economy heavily depends on Denmark's annual contribution, but Greenlanders are divided on whether breaking away would lead to a brighter future or economic uncertainty. With no exit polls expected, the results will unfold in the early hours of March 12, leaving the nation poised at a historic crossroads.