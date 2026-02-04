Greenland breaks temperature record: Why it matters for the island's economy?

HQ

Greenland has recorded its warmest January on record, underscoring how climate change is transforming the Arctic island at a pace far exceeding the global average. Preliminary data from the Danish Meteorological Institute show average temperatures in Nuuk reached 0.2°C, sharply above the historical January norm of -7.7°C. Scientists say Greenland is now warming around four times faster than the rest of the world, with visible consequences for sea ice, transport and daily life.

The changes pose serious risks to fishing, the backbone of Greenland's economy. Warmer waters and thinner sea ice are already altering marine ecosystems, raising concerns for shrimp, halibut and cod stocks that together account for nearly a quarter of GDP and around 15% of jobs. While the full impact remains uncertain, researchers warn that continued warming could disrupt long-established fishing patterns and coastal livelihoods.

At the same time, rising temperatures may reduce costs for mining operations by easing extraction and transport in one of the world's harshest environments. Greenland holds significant reserves of critical minerals, adding economic and geopolitical weight to its transformation, an interest highlighted by Trump's repeated comments on the island's strategic importance. At the moment, however, sectors such as tourism face immediate challenges, as reduced snow and ice undermine winter activities that many local businesses depend on...