Green Lantern has not been cancelled by James Gunn

HQ

It's hard to keep track of which DC projects and actors that have been cancelled by the new DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safron, who are now rebooting the universe. One show that we haven't heard a whole lot about is the upcoming Green Lantern series that was planned for HBO Max.

ComicBook.com recently reported a rumour claiming it has been axed as well, and considering how silent news has been about it, it wouldn't be too farfetched. But it turns out it was all fake, and the source is Gunn himself, who simply tweeted "Fake" as a response to the claim.

This means we still have Green Lantern to look forward to on HBO Max, although it's entirely possible it will still be affected by decisions from Gunn and Safron with an altered script to better fit the new universe.