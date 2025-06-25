Greek prime minister urges all NATO allies to adhere to defense spending goals

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Spain . Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has stressed the need for all NATO members to commit to shared defence goals, urging that no country should rely on others to shoulder the burden.



"The point of an alliance is to make sure that there is a fair burden-sharing and that there is no sense that certain countries are sort of free-riding on the defence commitment of other countries," Mitsotakis said as a NATO summit began in The Hague.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called for the alliance's updated defence target to be binding across the board. "So I think it is important to understand that these targets... should be binding and they should be binding for all 32 members of the alliance."

The proposed increase responds to long-standing demands from President Donald Trump and rising security fears in Europe. While all allies have formally agreed to the plan, Spain has voiced its reluctance, arguing that lower investment still meets NATO obligations.