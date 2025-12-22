Greek legend comes to life in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey trailer

While 2026 might still seem a lifetime away, we're around seven months out from Christopher Nolan's next theatrical release, and The Odyssey has just dropped its first trailer. Featuring Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, and Tom Holland as Telemachus, we'll see Homer's poem brought to life in a way only Nolan can pull off.

While historians might frown at the first look of the Greek soldiers in The Odyssey, their black armour certainly sets the scene and gives us a great insight into the adventure we're going to be getting. This is a dark, gritty, Nolan take on The Odyssey, which is a tale of a man's journey home on paper, but so much more in practise.

We get glimpses of Odysseus' incredible journey through the trailer, including a tease of Polyphemus as well as what looks like a moment between Odysseus and Circe at the end. Check out the trailer in full for yourself below:

HQ

The Odyssey lands in theatres on the 17th of July, 2026.