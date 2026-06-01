Greek former footballer Marios Oikonomou, who played in Bologna, Sampdoria and Copenhagen, dies in car accident at 33

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Marios Oikonomou, a former Greek football player, has tragically passed away at the age of 33, nine days after being hit by a car. When he was in a motorcycle, a car attempting an illegal u-turn in the road crashed into him, suffering severe head injuries.

Oikonomou played as a centre-back and retired in 2024 at Panetolikos. He started playing in PAS Giannina, team in his home city of Ioannina, but later moved to Italy, playing one season in Cagliari and then joining Bologna, back when it was in Serie B, helping them promote back to Serie A.

He also played for SPAL, Bari and most recently Sampdoria in Italy, AEK Athens in Greece and Copenhagen in Denmark, while also playing for Greek's national football team between 2016 and 2018.

UEFA sent a statement after his death. "On behalf of the European football community, we are deeply saddened by the passing of former Greek international Marios Oikonomou at the age of 33. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, teammates, and all who knew him." Serie A and most Italian clubs have also sent their condolences, as well as AEK Athens.

"His journey in football and sports, and the battles he fought, speak for themselves, as does the unique integrity displayed by this young athlete, who lost his life at 33 years old and on the very day of Pentecost Sunday", said the Greek club.