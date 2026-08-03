Greek firefighters battle a major wildfire NW of Athens

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The other day we reported about the new "Eastern front" of wildfires spreading across Europe as blazes broke out in Crete and the Peloponesse killing three firefighters. And the news came shortly after the devastating fires in Spain and in France, and amidst a fourth heatwave that makes fires extremely more difficult to control.

Now Reuters updates us regarding the blazes in Greece, as 400 firefighters and 21 aircraft battle a major wildfire northwest of Athens for a fourth day. Strong, erratic winds push flames through pine forests, farmland, and nearby communities which, as seen in other countries, is forcing evacuations by land and see.

Two crew members died when a firefighting helicopter crashed near Psatha after a mid-air brush with another helicopter, while Greece is still reeling from the aforementioned deaths. The country's response is under pressure from both weather and infrastructure problems, as winds have stopped some water bombers from collecting seawater, crews are already exhausted, and faulty power lines are being pointed at as a major cause of recent blazes.