Greek cat sanctuary offers free room and board for volunteers, spend your days cuddling felines

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Here's the dream job for all you cat lovers out there. On the Greek island of Syros, volunteers are now needed to help care for the cats there. And best of all? The organisation offers free room and board, breakfast, and living expenses for anyone who stays for at least a month.

The job involves spending about five hours a day, five days a week, feeding, bathing, playing, and cuddling with cats rescued from the streets. The organisation describes itself as an important part of Syros, specifically because it manages the large population of homeless cats through care and love.

Syros Cats has been around since the early 1990s and has previously collaborated with God's Little People Cat Rescue, which was featured in the Netflix series Cat People. Together, the two organisations have helped change people's perceptions of street cats and made Syros internationally known.

Unfortunately, applications for 2026 are already closed due to the high number of interested applicants, but new applications are expected to open this autumn for next year's season.

Is this something you could see yourself working on?