Greedfall to arrive on Xbox Series and PS5 consoles on June 30

Spiders Studio and Focus Home Interactive launched the fantasy RPG Greedfall back in 2019, and since then it has become a pretty successful game among fans. The title generated enough attraction that back in November it was revealed that a PS5 and Xbox Series version would be arriving at some point in the future, and today, we can report that those versions will in fact be arriving on June 30.

The new-gen edition of the game will arrive as part of a free update for owners of the Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game (provided you remain in the same console family), and will bring 4K UHD resolution, improved visuals, faster loading times, and 60fps gameplay, when in performance mode.

On the same day, a new expansion will be arriving in Greedfall. Known as The De Vespe Conspiracy, an expansion that will bring a new region of Teer Fradee to explore, as well as a nefarious conspiracy to unravel to protect the balance of power. The expansion is also looking to add new beasts, upgradable options, and even a new villainous faction to face.

To really wrap up everything coming on June 30 in a neat little bow, the Greedfall: Gold Edition will also be launching on the same day, bringing the base game as well as everything above, and some exclusive bonuses, including lithographs, a poster, and a sticker sheet to purchasers. Take a look at the bundle below.