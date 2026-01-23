Greedfall: The Dying World to leave Early Access and debut on consoles in March

HQ

If you thought March wasn't busy enough when it comes to the arrival of new video games, Spiders Studio is doing what it can to add to this. The developer has confirmed that Greedfall: The Dying World (the sequel that's actually a prequel to the original Greedfall) will be leaving Early Access and even launching on consoles too in the springtime month.

Set to debut on March 10 for PC and March 12 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, this announcement has been supported by a new gameplay video that you can see in full below.

For those who haven't yet experienced Greedfall: The Dying World on PC in its Early Access state, Spiders has shared a synopsis of what the game offers fans.

"The story of GreedFall: The Dying World begins three years before the events of the first game, at the dawn of the Malichor plague, a mysterious illness that is gradually corrupting the Old Continent of Gacane. This time, you play as a native of the island of Teer Fradee, recently discovered by the colonists of Gacane, destined to become a Doneigad: a guardian of knowledge and Nature. Your initiation is barely complete when your destiny is overturned as you are taken prisoner by soldiers who forcibly take you to the Old Continent.

"Your quest to regain your freedom plunges you into the heart of a vast conspiracy: it's up to you to forge your destiny in the hope of saving not only your island but the entire continent."

Will you be checking out Greedfall: The Dying World in March?