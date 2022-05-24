Greedfall developers showcase more from Steelrising

HQ

Last week, developer Spiders announced that it was working on a sequel to the 2019 fantasy game Greedfall, but in the process emphasised that it remains dedicated to delivering a great game in the form of the previously announced Steelrising. Now they're also choosing to show off more from the game in question, and in the clip below you can learn more from the story while watching hordes of killer robots patrol the streets of Paris in an alternate 18th century.

The trailer doesn't end with a release date, by the way, but it has previously been confirmed that Steelrising will launch (after a slight delay) on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on September 8.