Greedfall confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X after huge commercial success

Few things make us happier than good games selling as much as they deserve to. Like Spiders Studio's (Bound by Flame and The Technomancer) eminent Greedfall. Yesterday the studio tweeted that it has now reached a million sold copies, and it also has more good news:

"Greedfall has sold over one million copies worldwide. Thank you so much for making the journey this incredible!

Following our community's feedback, Teer Fradee is now coming to next-gen consoles and getting new additional content. Stay tuned!"

Exactly when it is going to be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X remains to be seen, but we promise to report when we have a date and hopefully also trailers that show both new versions and the new content.