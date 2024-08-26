English
Greedfall 2: The Dying World

Greedfall 2: The Dying World shown with four minutes of gameplay in new video

The new trailer gives a closer look at the environments and storyline of the upcoming role-playing game, which will soon be available in Early Access...

Greedfall 2: The Dying World will be released as Early Access in a month, and during last week's Gamescom, Spiders released a longer Gameplay Overview trailer that takes a closer look at several different aspects of the game.

Set three years after the first adventure, the Early Access release gives you access to the entire beginning of the game, where you can create your own character and access the three regions; Thynia, Teer Fradee and Uxantis. There are several different main and side quests, dungeons and much more.

As long as the game is in Early Access, it will be continuously updated with new quests, skills, regions, features and so on. The full version is expected to be released for PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X in 2025.

Greedfall 2: The Dying World
Launch date: 24 september.

