Greedfall 2: The Dying World shown with four minutes of gameplay in new video

Greedfall 2: The Dying World will be released as Early Access in a month, and during last week's Gamescom, Spiders released a longer Gameplay Overview trailer that takes a closer look at several different aspects of the game.

Set three years after the first adventure, the Early Access release gives you access to the entire beginning of the game, where you can create your own character and access the three regions; Thynia, Teer Fradee and Uxantis. There are several different main and side quests, dungeons and much more.

As long as the game is in Early Access, it will be continuously updated with new quests, skills, regions, features and so on. The full version is expected to be released for PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series S/X in 2025.

