Greedfall 2: The Dying World Hands-On Preview: The World You Knew, Flipped on its Head

HQ

Nearly five years following the release of Spiders' hit RPG Greedfall, which introduced gamers to a brand-new and immersive world, we're back for the sequel. Greedfall 2: The Dying World puts us on the other side of the coin from the first game. In Greedfall, we arrived at an unconquered land as a coloniser, looking to make our fortunes and peace (or war) with the native inhabitants.

In the sequel, the roles are reversed. We play as a Doneigad, or sage for the natives, someone who is relied upon as a community leader and a protector of all things natural. We do have some connections with the foreigners, as we can speak their tongue, but otherwise we're all in on the native side, which is an interesting change in perspective. Greedfall 2: The Dying World also doesn't act as a prequel or sequel in terms of the narrative, either, as it instead runs parallel to the events of the first game. We didn't really get to see the effects of that in our two hours with the game, but we'd hope to see some point where paths may clash further on.

HQ

In fact, we didn't even get to officially become a Doneigad in our play time. At the start of the game, you're just about to become one of these formidable sages when you're given a couple of key tasks to prove your worth. These tasks give us plenty of chance to look at the new combat system and explore the branching questlines.

This is an ad:

Combat in Greedfall 2: The Dying World is entirely different to that of Greedfall, and this is largely down to the addition of a tactical pause. Like in Dragon Age: Inquisition, you can stop combat at any time to take a look around and give you and your party members orders, whether that be to drink a potion, move away, or use one of their abilities. Combat has a slower pace to it than you might expect, and it did take me a while to get used to it, but after a while it did start to click and I got used to which abilities to lead with, which ones to spam in the middle of combat, and where to position my guys for maximum efficiency.

I didn't really get much time to mess around with it, but it seems that there's going to be a lot of build variety in this game. Right from the start, you can really play as whoever you want. I looked at the usual warrior, archer, and thought it was time to spice things up so I chose a pair of magic bracelets that shot poison at my foes.

As my poison man went running around trying to complete his Doneigad tasks, I was impressed with the depth of the quests set out before me and how the game let me tackle my problems however I wished. As part of one quest, I was tasked with heading into a mine set up by the colonisers so I could see if they were poisoning our river. I couldn't get through the front gate without a recommendation from someone who worked at the mines, which proved especially tricky considering I had to kill the only miners working outside thanks to a failed dialogue check. After believing I was out of luck, I ended up finding a passage around the side of the miners' camp, which let me drop in so I could stealth my way up to the foreman and pretend I was just another native looking for a job.

This is an ad:

On the same point, I would say though that the stuff you can do doens't necessarily blow you away. Before sneaking my way in, I thought I might be able to speak with the Captain of the settlement nearby to strongarm the miners into letting me through. After all, I had just solved a case of a stolen book for him. However, he had no extra dialogue for me when I approached. Within a quest, you do have multiple options, but the quests don't seem to weave into one another in the way they do in something like Baldur's Gate III's first act, for example.

At the moment, Greedfall 2 is planning to launch in Early Access this Summer. I believe it's worth pointing out that the build we played was very Early Access. While the world looked decent enough, many models of people were far from complete, with most NPCs looking like babies that had been stretched to adult proportions. There were visual glitches, and bugs too, which we noticed, and overall the game has this very unfinished feeling to it. That is sort of the point of Early Access, but it's still worth noting how unready this game seems to be right now.

Greedfall 2: The Dying World so far is a mixed bag when it comes to impressions. Once I got into it, I did find the combat and quest design compelling, but it did take some time to understand everything that was going on, and I have a feeling I would still have a lot to learn were I to have played for 20 hours instead of 2. It's an RPG that instantly gives you a sense of how broad and sweeping it is, but it also has a long, long way to go before it feels fully complete.