Greedfall 2: The Dying World announced

The fantasy RPG Greedfall will be getting a sequel as was recently revealed by publisher Nacon and developer Spiders. Set to be called Greedfall 2: The Dying World, this game is set to be a prequel to the original game and will see players taking up the role of a Teer Fradee native who has been uprooted from their home island and has been taken to the colonists' war-torn continent of Gacane.

Coming to both PC and consoles, Greedfall 2: The Dying World is quite a while off it seems as the game is currently set for a 2024 release. Still, Nacon CEO Alain Falc has provided a short statement about the announcement of the game.

"We are very excited to reveal GreedFall 2 to everyone, the new game from Spiders. Many fans across the world were begging for this sequel, and we are delighted to be publishing this new game that these fans are sure to love. We also hope it will appeal to new players and all fans of role-playing games, great stories, action and fantasy."

Spiders is currently still working on Steelrising, but the developer has stated that it is "thrilled" to be returning to the world of Greedfall. We're told by studio founder and director Jehanne Rousseau that this new instalment into the series will be "bigger" and will offer "more diverse environments", as well as "new companions and new factions".