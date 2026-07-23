Greece spending €3.5 billion on new Israeli air defence system

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Greece's security council, KYSEA, is expected to soon approve the spending of €3.5 billion on a new air defence system, coming from Israel. The money will also be spent on several types of drones, according to Reuters.

Initial approval for the system's purchase was given by KYSEA earlier in the year, and the procurement contracts are expected to be approved, according to sources familiar with the matter. Israeli missiles and radars from Rafael and IAI are set to form the core of Greece's new Achilles Shield defence system, which will deal with aircraft, drones, and ballistic missiles.

The Greek government plans to spend around €28 billion by 2036 in an effort to modernise its armed forces. It's also buying up to 40 new F-35 fighter jets from the US, as well as frigates from France and Italy.