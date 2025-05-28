LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Monster Train 2
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      World news

      Greece plans stricter migration law for rejected asylum seekers

      Athens moves to speed up deportations and increase penalties amid pressure on southern borders.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      The latest news on Greece. We now know that Greece is moving forward with a draft law that would impose stricter consequences on migrants whose asylum claims are denied, while introducing a faster return process, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

      Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis framed the measure as a necessary response to recent maritime arrivals and evolving smuggling networks. The proposed reforms reflect continued pressure on frontline EU nations to manage irregular migration more effectively.

      Greece plans stricter migration law for rejected asylum seekers
      Thessaloniki, Greece - October 28, 2016. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leader of the New Democracy party, attends attends the annual military parade for the entrance of Greece in WWII, back in 1940 // Shutterstock

      This post is tagged as:

      World newsGreece


      Loading next content