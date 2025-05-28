Greece plans stricter migration law for rejected asylum seekers

HQ

The latest news on Greece . We now know that Greece is moving forward with a draft law that would impose stricter consequences on migrants whose asylum claims are denied, while introducing a faster return process, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis framed the measure as a necessary response to recent maritime arrivals and evolving smuggling networks. The proposed reforms reflect continued pressure on frontline EU nations to manage irregular migration more effectively.