Greece erupts in mass protests on second anniversary of deadly train crash

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets of Greece on Friday, marking the second anniversary of the country's deadliest train disaster, which took place on February 28, 2023 (via Reuters).

The heart-wrenching crash in Tempi, which claimed 57 lives, including many students, continues to haunt the nation as protesters rallied in cities from Thessaloniki to Athens. Workers from across sectors joined a nationwide strike, halting flights, and transport.

The demand is clear: justice and accountability. Many protesters accused the government of attempting to cover up the tragedy, pointing to lingering safety issues and the lack of progress in judicial investigations.

The Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has pledged to improve the railway system and modernise safety measures, but critics argue these promises are too little, too late. For now, it remains to be seen if the ongoing demonstrations and parliamentary debates will result in tangible change.