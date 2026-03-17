Greece approves €4bn defence upgrade with air shield and F-16 overhaul

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Greece has approved plans to spend around €4 billion on a new air defence system and upgrades to its fleet of F-16 fighter jets, according to officials familiar with the decision.

A parliamentary committee gave the green light to a €3 billion multi-layer missile and drone defence system, known as the "Achilles Shield," with Israel expected to supply key components. The project is part of broader efforts to strengthen the country's air defences.

The plan also includes upgrading 38 older F-16 jets to the modern "Viper" standard at a cost of about €1 billion. Athens aims to invest heavily in its military through 2036 as it seeks to modernise its forces and maintain balance with regional rival Turkey.