Greece and Turkey to clash in EuroBasket semi-finals on Friday

The first day of quarter-finals at EuroBasket ended with the expected victories by favourites Greece and unbeaten Turkey. Turkey beat Poland 91-77, reaching EuroBasket semi-finals for the first time in 2001, with Alperen Sengun being the youngest player to record a triple-double in EuroBasket history, finishing with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Meanwhile, Greece defeated Lithuania 87-76, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA star, scoring 29 points, reaching semis for the first time since 2009. Both nations will clash in the semi-final on Friday.

The remaining quarter-finalists are Finland vs. Georgia, the executioners of the favourites Serbia and Finland, and what many would have expected for the final, Germany vs. Slovenia.