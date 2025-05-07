English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Greece and Egypt to formalize strategic partnership this week

Leaders aim to strengthen ties amid regional instability and migration concerns.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Greece and Egypt. We now know that Greece and Egypt are set to sign a strategic partnership agreement today, as both nations move to deepen political and security cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are expected to reaffirm commitments to international law and regional stability, while also addressing migration flows that have pressured both countries.

Greece and Egypt to formalize strategic partnership this week
Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsGreeceEgypt


Loading next content