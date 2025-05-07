Greece and Egypt to formalize strategic partnership this week

HQ

The latest news on Greece and Egypt . We now know that Greece and Egypt are set to sign a strategic partnership agreement today, as both nations move to deepen political and security cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis are expected to reaffirm commitments to international law and regional stability, while also addressing migration flows that have pressured both countries.