Great start for December for Xbox Game Pass subscribers

Yesterday Microsoft revealed that Generation Zero had been stealth launched to Xbox Game Pass, and also announced that Aliens: Fireteam Elite would be added on December 14. But this was far from everything planned for the two first weeks of December, and we firmly believe this will be the best two weeks for the service yet. Master Chief absolutely has something to do with the latter, but there are plenty of other interesting additions as well.

So besides the already added Generation Zero, here's everything else coming up until December 14, starting today with several goodies and more to come:



Anvil (Console and PC) - December 2



Archvale (Cloud, Console, and PC) - December 2



Final Fantasy XIII-2 (Console and PC) - December 2



Lawn Mowing Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) - December 2



Rubber Bandits (Cloud, Console, and PC) - December 2



Stardew Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC) - December 2



Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (Cloud, Console, and PC) - December 2



Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) - December 7



Halo Infinite (Cloud, Console, and PC) - December 8



One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - December 9



Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Console, and PC) - December 14



Finally, there will be some games leaving Xbox Game Pass as well. If any of these are titles you want to play, we suggest you do it right away as they are removed on December 15. There is up to a 20% discount though until then if you wish to keep any.