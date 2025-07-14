Great retro picks to play this summer

HQ

Microsoft and even Sony, who are clearly moving in the same direction, offer online services with lots of great games to enjoy. Often, it's about big games, relatively new titles and great indies. But the fact is that even retro fans have a good reason to check out both Game Pass and PlayStation Plus.

Plus... in the heat of the summer, you don't always want to tackle a heavier game that requires hours of invested time to get anywhere. That's where retro games can be a better fit because they're usually created with a more concentrated gameplay loop as they're significantly smaller games. The idea is simply that they should entertain from the first moment, and hopefully have such good gameplay that you want to play them over and over again.

Then there's Switch Online, Nintendo's online service. It's specifically focused on retro. And so, for the benefit of the general public, I thought I'd recommend five really nice retro games in varied genres to enjoy from the consoles' subscription services.

So, what is retro? It is of course like discussing "how long is a string", and everyone will have their own opinion. However, I have chosen to let it be games that are at least 20 years old - but it does not have to be original versions, but remasters and remakes also work. So with that said, here we go.

This is an ad:

Game Pass

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is, as the name suggests, a new version of the classic real-time strategy game originally released in 1999. In addition to improved graphics and reworked sound, it has also been freshened up in other ways and works surprisingly well to play with controllers. Intuitive and a lot of fun.

Goldeneye 007

The best Bond game of all time and the title that proved that first-person action works just as well on console as PC is still entertaining. This is a pure pleasure to just play and enjoy and remember a simpler time.

This is an ad:

Rare Replay

This collection is packed with great games, including R.C. Pro-Am, Banjo-Kazooie and Conker's Bad Fur Day. If you had Nintendo, Super Nintendo or Nintendo 64, it's a "blast from the past" you can spend hours with.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

It has just been released and is of course a collection of perhaps the two best Tony Hawk games of them all. The magic of the days when Jackass was on TV and you could play this all night long may not be recreated, but it's still surprisingly fun today and perfect to play when mates come to visit.

Trials of Mana

Trials of Mana is an action role-playing game and a remake of the classic 1995 Japanese adventure Seiken Densetsu 3 - often referred to as Secret of Mana 2. It was never released at the time, but can be enjoyed in this fine remake.

PlayStation Plus

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX manages the feat of serving as both a nostalgic tribute to one of Sega's first Mario challengers and an accessible experience for new players - without alienating older fans. Charming, colourful and retro with a modern twist.

Grandia

This Japanese role-playing game totally charmed us in the second half of the 90s, bringing epic fun to both Playstation and Saturn. If you like Japanese role-playing games, this is a nostalgic gem that has that charming slightly straighter story and characters you quickly learn to love.

Mr Moskeeto

It's easy to forget, but especially during the era of the first two PlayStation consoles, Sony was churning out odd Japanese games. Many never made it to the West, but Mr Moskeeto did and gave us the mosquito simulator we didn't know we needed. I still hate mosquitoes, but this game changed my view of them forever.

PaRappa The Rapper 2

Sega broke ground and laid the foundations for making videogames cool, and Sony then managed this legacy in the best possible way. Nowhere did they do it better than with PaRappa The Rapper, and especially the eminent sequel. Games don't get any cooler than this.

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Colossus was perhaps a little more game than PlayStation 2 customers could handle really, but with the remake it finally got to live up to its full potential. And despite being built on old foundations, it's still just as masterful and illustrates why Team Ico became as beloved as they actually are to this day - despite not even being around anymore.

Switch Online

Punch-Out

Nintendo's incomparable boxing game is an 8-bit classic of the highest order. Despite primitive graphics, it's as fun today as it was in the 80s and it will never get boring to fight your way to the top - although of course we mourn Mike Tyson's absence as the final boss.

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

This Mega Drive gem is one I'm guessing far too many people have missed, and it's a bit of a cultural twilight. You absolutely need to give it a go to experience one of the most rock solid and gorgeous 16-bit games ever released. Made for short, intense gaming sessions.

Soul Calibur II

Finally, we get to play Soul Calibur at its best again. Pure gameplay without a bunch of super meters and gimmicks. Soul Calibur II is in many ways the same game as its predecessor, but better looking and better complete with a playable Link.

Super Mario World

Super Nintendo's flagship title remains one of the greatest platforming adventures of all time, and every track is a little work of art, accompanied by music that will leave you smiling from ear to ear. Thanks to the exemplary shortness and contrast of the tracks, it's perfect for enjoying on the sandy beach.

The Legend of Zelda III: A Link to the Past

Often regarded as one of the best games of all time, and thanks to the pixel style and layout, it has long since stopped aging. This adventure is still magic, and you should definitely download it and cool off in the dark dungeons of Hyrule while the sun is shining.

Do you play a lot of retro in the summer and what are your favourites?