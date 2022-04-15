Cookies

Great British Bake Off's Noel Fielding to star as Dick Turpin in new Apple TV+ series

The show will focus on the English highway robber, and will be an irreverent and humorous take on the story.

While it's still quite young as far as streaming services go, Apple TV+ has been slowly expanding with interesting and unique movies and series that are generally pretty well-received and often are high-budget productions. Most recently, we've seen the British spy drama starring Gary Oldman, Slow Horses land on the service, and in the future, another British series will be coming to Apple TV+, and once again starring a British national treasure: Noel Fielding.

The Great British Bake Off host and comedian has been tapped to play the legendary highway robber Dick Turpin, in a retelling of the tale that is slated to be both irreverent and humorous.

Set in Essex in the 1700s, the show will see Turpin and his gang of robbers evading the law after being sentenced to death for the robbery of two horses. Created and written by Claire Downes, Stuart Lane, and Ian Jarvis, and set to be directed by Ben Palmer, the yet to be officially titled show will be produced by Big Talk Productions, which is part of ITV Studios.

There has yet to be a mention of a release date for the series, or any other cast members.

