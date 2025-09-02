HQ

Great Britain has not had much luck in EuroBasket (the last time they won a match at EuroBasket proper, not qualifiers, was in 2013). This year, they've lost their first three games to Finland, Sweden and Germany, with the latest making history: 120-57, a 63-point thrashing that ranks among the biggest margins ever at FIBA EuroBasket.

World Champions Germany, still unbeaten, is one of the favourites for the title, and while Great Britain managed to match them in the first five minutes, the moment Germany hit the gas, there was no way to stop the bleeding. Great Britain found no way to cross German defence and tried desperately from the three point line: 20 of their 42 field goal attempts came from long range... but they only had a 26% accuracy.

"I'm exceptionally frustrated and hurt. Being realistic, we have to appreciate that we're playing against the world champions, and it was going to be a mammoth task for any team to beat them, but the way in which the performance panned out was not one anyone in our group probably envisaged or anyone in our group is pleased with", said Marc Steutel, Great Britain head coach.

Myles Hesson, player from Great Britain, admitted that it was "a bit embarrassing for us, but looking forward the only thing we can do is look at ourselves and try to get on that level one day hopefully".

It is no wonder why all of the UK's largest media outlets (BBC, SkySports, Metro...) are conspicuosly quiet about this huge sporting event, given Great Britain's embarrasing basketball team, which has never qualified for the World Cup.

This defeat, with a 63 point margin, ranks at the top of the biggest wins at EuroBasket in the 21st Century, followed by Yugoslavia 113 -58 Estonia in 2001 (55 points). The day before Germany trampled the Brits, Spain beat Cyprus 91-47 points, a 44 point margin.

Historically, the biggest ever victory at EuroBasket was in 1969, when Yugoslavis beat Sweden 115-43.