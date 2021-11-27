Greak: Memories of Azur is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on December 14

HQ

PS4 and Xbox One owners are being given the chance to check out the gorgeous hand-drawn platformer Greak: Memories of Azur on December 14. As you might be aware, the game was previously released on Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series earlier this summer, but older PlayStation and Xbox platforms were initially left in the dark.

Within you Greak, you play as the titular character, and your goal is to explore the war-stricken land of Azure and find the parts needed to build an airship. Its gameplay features a mix of puzzle-solving and platforming, and it tasks you with switching between three siblings that have their own abilities. The hand-drawn art style here is absolutely gorgeous, and it's backed by an enchanting soundtrack that is performed by a live orchestra.